Campaigner Criticises C Of E Report

A leading LGBT campaigner from Guernsey is urging for a new report from the Church of England to be ignored. Jayne Ozanne believes the study disrespects those who have a belief, but are not heterosexual. The high profile report calls for marriage within religion to still be classed as between a man and a woman.

Her comments come after 14 retired Bishops are accused Anglican leaders of suppressing the views of gay Christians.

‘I hope for the sake of the Anglican communion, the Church of England will do what is right, what is just and what is honest, and embrace all the people of God and be treated equally under God.’

She believes the findings still discriminate against LGBT Christians.

‘We should embrace and celebrate the very large contribution that LGBT Christians make to the church. So I hope we will give a very clear signal, both to the bishops and to the nation at large.’

Problems facing LGBT Christians go beyond the British Isles and Jayne is due to take part in the Church of England’s discussions on the topic this week.

‘This is a very big problem for LGBT Christians in Africa who frankly get the worst deal of all of us globally. So we need to send a very clear signal for them.’