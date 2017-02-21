Campaigners Attend Trump Protest

Around 70 people in Guernsey made their voices heard at a protest focused on Donald Trump.

The organisers decided to put on the event as they felt the actions and comments of the newly elected US President fell foul of the respectful societal values they believe most people hold.

Former Guernsey deputy, Peter Sherbourne, told those gathered that the event is now an example of local people exercising their democratic rights:

Tolerance and diversity were also celebrated at last night’s protest at the Sunken Gardens. These people felt they had to come along and have their say:

US #Guernsey resident tells me the country is in crisis – others say they want to promote respect & diversity @islandfm pic.twitter.com/RVhUYbmH7m — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) February 20, 2017

However the campaigners were also joined by Pro-Trump supporters, who did interrupt some of the speeches.

Some intense debate now between anti-Trump and pro-Trump campaigners taking place @islandfm #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/ZNHaaFj1c3 — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) February 20, 2017

Michael came to the event wearing a ‘Make American Great Again’ cap – he believes it was right to give everyone of all political views the chance to put their points across.

However he says Mr Trump’s actions and comments have been overhyped by the media:

A number of former and current deputies were also in attendance at the demo. Deputy Emilie Yerby helped the organisers with the event – and thinks it showed Guernsey is able to make its mark in the political world.

She is unsure whether Donald Trump will ever be aware of the protests here, but she thinks that doesn’t matter too much:

Also present was Jersey Deputy Sam Mezec from the island’s political party Reform Jersey.

He confirmed there had been plans to hold an event in Jersey, but those were unsuccessful. However he says discussions are continuing to see if a similar protest can be held there in May, as he believes it’s important all who live in the Channel Islands have the chance to put across a strong political message:

Members of the campaign group Liberate and the Guernsey Disability Alliance told us they were there to promote equality and to raise awareness of how all people should respect each other.

Wonderful speech by @oligsy the positive changes he’s seen in the last 3 years here & the positive change he & Ben strive 2 c for their son pic.twitter.com/9InJPRTHMT — Karen Blanchford (@blanchfordkgsy) February 20, 2017

Do you think the protest should have gone ahead – and do you agree with joining with global demonstrations like this? Have your say on our Facebook page.