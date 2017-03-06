Cannabis Talks Welcomed

News of talks to potentially make medicinal cannabis legal locally have been welcomed.

Chief Pharmacists from Guernsey and Jersey will be meeting to discuss the benefits of cannabinoids this week.

Amongst their discussions, it is expected the use of marijuana for medical purposes will also be looked at.

Lucia Pagliarone from Guernsey’s Drug Strategy Campaign, says making a change in law would help a lot of people currently suffering across the Channel Islands:

“No one has died from cannabis, you can’t overdose on it. People with MS, Parkinsons, severe autism, severe anxiety, you name it – cannabis can really help.”

Lucia believes the fact the topic is even being discussed is promising:

“It feels like a lot of our hard work to change perceptions hasn’t gone to waste. We’re excited as there are a lot of people living with a number of conditions who could be helped in the future.”