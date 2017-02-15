The Captains Named Best Loved Business

The Captains has been named the best loved business in the island. It won 363 positive reviews in the Guernsey Business of the Year awards for 2017.

It has retained its title, closely followed by Trim Dog Pet Centre in second and JR Photography third.

The awards are organised by ‘thebestof’, an agency that works to raise the profile of local businesses.

It’s part of a wider national campaign which also saw businesses like Specsavers’ Market Street branch and Forest Road Garage win their categories awards.