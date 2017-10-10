Car Crash In The Castel

A man’s had to be freed from his car, after a crash in the Castel.

All three emergency services were called to the single vehicle collision near La Baguette sandwich shop just after 8.40pm last night.

Les Baissieres was blocked to traffic for a time, as crews worked to free the man and re-open the area.

The man was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, but it’s not thought his injuries were serious.

Guernsey Police have since launched an investigation into the crash. Officers are appealing for witnesses, with anyone who saw what happened asked to call 725111.

The force has taken to its social media pages to thank the ‘team effort’ from all three emergency services last night.