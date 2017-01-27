Carl Hester Wins Sports Personality Of The Year

Carl Hester has become only the second person to win the Channel Island’s Sports Personality of the Year Award twice. He took it home at the Channel Island’s Sports Awards in Jersey last night.

The Equestrian star and Olympic gold medallist beat heavy competition from the likes of Athlete Cameron Chalmers, Jersey tennis player Scott Clayton and Jersey rugby player Alex Rae.

Carl was part of the British dressage team which took silver at the Rio Olympics last year – he has also been celebrated for the guidance he gives to fellow teammate and Rio gold medallist, Charlotte Dujardin.

Overall Guernsey did very well during the event. Guernsey Men’s Hockey took home the LRD Team of the Year Award and footballer Maya Le Tissier took home the Rising Star Award. Our sports reporter Andrew Senneck spoke to her and the Head Coach of the Hockey squad, Andrew Whalley, last night:

Meanwhile, Heather Watson was named the Champion of Sport.