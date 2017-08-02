Castle Swim Sign Ups Open

We can now sign up to the Castle Swim.

The charity event will start from the restored horseshoe pool on the 20th August.

Anyone over the age of 12 can take part, with all the money raised going towards the HUB and the Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief.

Haidée Stephens, Managing Director of Louvre Trust (Guernsey) Ltd, said:

“This is the second year that Louvre Group has supported the Guernsey Swimming Club’s summer series of bay swims and the Open Castle Swim is a real highlight of the season. We are delighted that the event will start from the newly restored Horseshoe Pool.

Last year the water was a little choppy, but the event still raised £1, 000 for Anthony McMahon and Jonah Gillingham. We hope the weather will be sunny and encourage everyone to come and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Guernsey Swimming Club Director, Jo Norman, said:

“Everyone knows about the Open Castle Swim; there is always a great atmosphere with spectators coming down to support their family and friends. It’s the perfect way to mark the end of summer.

These are two very worthy charities and we’re hoping that people will “splash” their cash for them!”

It costs £3 to take part and for more information click here.