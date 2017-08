Catherine Best Opens New Store In London

Iconic Guernsey jeweller, Catherine Best, is opening a new store in London today. The new shop will be located in Mayfair.

It’ll be a shop and workshop, all being run by Miles de Chambis. You can read more about it online.

We spoke to Catherine prior to the store’s opening who believes fate led her to the store:

She says it’ll be very similar to her other shops.