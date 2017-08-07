Cavalcade Dominates Alderney Week Day Three

There have been plenty of floats and colourful costumes on day three of Alderney Week.

Cavalcade Day’s in full swing down at the Buttes, with many visitors and locals enjoying the Summer sun.

The annual iconic fixture in the Summer week’s calendar is full of various exhibits, with many excited entrants taking part:

In amongst a packed programme of events in the island, there’s a performance later from The Reps, who’ve also had a float they created at the last minute, to join today’s parade:

Amongst the winners today was Miss Alderney, Neroli Queripel. Dressed as Belle, Neroli told Island FM she’s enjoying her time in the role – and doesn’t want it to end:

“I’ve always wanted to go for Miss Alderney and seen as the theme has been Musicals, I thought ‘go on, let’s go for it’. My friends encouraged me to do it too – and I just love having the title. It’s been an amazing experience so far, especially this week with all that goes on in the island.”

It’s also been a fun day for our Carl Ward and Carolyn Le Maitre, who’ve been live in the island soaking up the special atmosphere.

The packed programme continues tomorrow with a triathlon in the morning, ‘water wars’ and some circus workshops all taking place, amongst many other things too.

