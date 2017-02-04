Ceremony Held To Bless The Apple Harvest

A special ceremony will be held today blessing a new apple harvest.

The Rocquette Cider Wassail will start at the Last Post at 4.30 this afternoon, leading into a procession down to bless the apple trees opposite St Andrews Church.

Organiser, James Dumbleton, explains the tradition behind the event:

”Wassail is an old Anglo-Saxon word that means to be in good health so a way of saying ”cheers”.

”It’s used to described an apple tree blessing to make sure the fruit we have this year is healthy and we have a plentiful harvest.”

She added everyone is welcome:

”It’s nice to get families to come along cause it’s slightly earlier so there’s food and all sorts of stuff for people to enjoy.

”There will be lots of Morris Dancing too.”

The event begins at the Last Post with food and mulled wine.

You can find more information here.