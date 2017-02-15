Chained & Cuffed For Charity

To raise money for Red Nose Day, Catherine Best and her daughter, Vicki, will be chaining themselves up. It’s a repeat of a charity challenge the jewellers have done before and it’ll be taking place next month.

We’ve been invited to get involved as well – please call Vicki Best at Catherine Best on 237771 if you’d like anymore information!

Catherine says the cause is very important to her and it’s a great event.

‘The reason we’ve chosen to do this is that it can actually be good fun. It’s not a chore, it’s doing something really good and I think it’s how your attitude is. If you’re connected to the right person I don’t think it’s a problem whatsoever.’

Some people have already signed up, including the Managing Director of the Christies Group. Christophe Gaultier’s chaining himself up next month.

He’s feeling nervous – but is also excited to see what happens.

‘I decided to cuff myself to the deck of the boathouse for 24 hours and organise lunch, all to raise as much money as possible for Red Nose Day’.

You can donate to Christophe’s cause here.