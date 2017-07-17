Chalmers Wins Relay Gold

Cameron Chalmers has ended the Under 23s European Championships on a high.

In the last track final of the championships, @CamChalmers400 anchored @BritAthletics to victory in the men’s 4x400m. #Bydgoszcz2017 pic.twitter.com/m7Wwput1MP — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 16, 2017

After narrowly missing out on a bronze in the 400m, the Guernseyman led Team GB to gold in the men’s 4x400m relay last night.

He took to social media to express his and his teammates’ delight at their success on the track, at an international level:

European Champions 🇬🇧🥇45.12 on the last leg 🤙🏼 A post shared by Cameron Chalmers (@camchalmers) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The event has served as preparation for Cameron, ahead of next month’s World Championships in London. He’s been picked for Team GB’s relay squad, which includes a whole host of professional stars.