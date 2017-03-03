Chamber Raises Population Concerns

The States are being urged to stop Guernsey’s new population laws, which come into effect next month.

From Monday 3rd April, when the changes come into effect, workers coming into Guernsey will only be allowed to stay for a maximum of 5 years.

Guernsey’s Chamber of Commerce held a presentation this morning highlighting its concerns with some of the changes.

The Chamber’s spokesman, Guy Anderson, says the new laws mean the future looks uncertain:

“We are urging the deputies to reconsider parts of this legislation, as otherwise our economy is going to suffer. Taxes will have to increase to pay for us in the future, we will all be affected.”

Nick Trott represented the Healthcare Sector at the presentation, where he warned nurses coming to the island will be among the worst affected:

“An immigrant worker can live open market and stay as long as they want. Under the new laws, a worker can only stay for five years. It takes us five years to train them up, but then they’ll leave to go to Jersey and the UK.”

More information on the changes can be found on the States of Guernsey’s website.