Chance Of Snow On Thin Ice

A snow alert has been issued for Guernsey. The Yellow Warning Level indicates colder temperatures and a likelihood that snow will fall, however it is unlikely to stick.

A Yellow alert is the lowest chance of snow the Met Office can issue. We’re more likely to just get high winds, low temperatures and sleet.

We spoke to the Senior Met Observer in Guernsey, Chris Archer, he says we should wrap up warm over the next couple of days anyway.

‘We’ll see temperatures start to fall towards the end of Thursday and through into Friday. With air temperatures by lunch time on Friday in the single digits. There’ll probably be no sticking of hail or snow but it’ll feel pretty unpleasant in the strong winds and cool temperatures.’

It’s due to a low pressure front dragging cooler air from high in the British Isles down into the channel.