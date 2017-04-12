Change Of Use For Pulias Vinery

The future of Pulias Vinery will be decided today at an Open Planning Meeting. The current owners have applied to change its use from agricultural land to a place for storage and distribution.

This is directly linked to businesses who have been working out of the Fontaine Vinery and now need somewhere else to set up.

The proposals are facing problems however. It has been recommended that the application be refused for a number of reasons. Fifteen letters of representation have been handed to the Development & Planning Authority.

The main point of concern is an aesthetic one. The current use of land at Route Des Pecqueries includes a derelict vinery, and even though this could be considered unsightly, it’s proposed that any industrial set-up would look far worse.

The nearby Les Vardes Quarry is currently protected from view and has been enhanced with a nature trail. The land is also quite low and liable to water-logging.

However, Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) has offered support to the proposals. BIS thinks alternative sites to Fontaine Vinery are urgently required and any business that would use Pulias would be an essential component to island life.

Officials won’t be making the final decision – that’s down to deputies from the Development & Planning Authority, when they meet later at Beau Sejour.