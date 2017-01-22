Changes To Gatwick Terminals

Changes are being made to the terminal locations of three carriers at Gatwick Airport.

Aurigny isn’t directly affected – but is advising passengers connecting to other flights to be aware.

Easyjet, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will be on the move from the 24th January. Easyjet will only be flying from the North Terminal, whilst BA and Virgin are also switching from their current bases.

Aurigny’s check in desk is staying permanently where it normally is, but the States of Guernsey owned airline wants to make sure customers aren’t caught out,when they head on to their next destination.

As the move takes place, a spokesman has confirmed the following temporary arrangements will be in place for customers flying to and from the airport and Guernsey:

“The Aurigny desk, which has been temporarily located in Zone A, will be moving back next week. On Monday and Tuesday, check-in for flights GR607 and GR611 will temporarily take place in Zone E. Then on Wednesday, Aurigny moves back to Zone D.”