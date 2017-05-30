Changes To GCGA Youth Games Squad
30th May 2017
One of Guernsey’s cyclists has had to withdraw from this summer’s Commonwealth Youth Games.
Alex Van Katwyk can’t take part anymore, however the team’s bosses have announced athlete Abi Galpin has been added to the squad instead.
Abi recently achieved a personal best time of 25.80 in the 200m track race. She also has a PB of 12.78 in the 100m.
The updated squad list for the trip to the Bahamas is now as follows:
Team Leader
Garry Collins
Athletics:
Alastair Chalmers
Sophie Porter
Indi Gallagher
Abi Galpin
Tom Druce (Athletics Manager)
Cycling
Sam Culverwell
Gary Wallbridge (Cycling Manager)
Swimming
Tatiana Tostevin
Laura Le Cras
Orla Rabey
Sara Parfit (Swimming Manager)
Tennis
Tom Turner
Patrick Ogier (Tennis Manager)