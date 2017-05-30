Changes To GCGA Youth Games Squad

One of Guernsey’s cyclists has had to withdraw from this summer’s Commonwealth Youth Games.

Alex Van Katwyk can’t take part anymore, however the team’s bosses have announced athlete Abi Galpin has been added to the squad instead.

Abi recently achieved a personal best time of 25.80 in the 200m track race. She also has a PB of 12.78 in the 100m.

The updated squad list for the trip to the Bahamas is now as follows:

Team Leader

Garry Collins

Athletics:

Alastair Chalmers

Sophie Porter

Indi Gallagher

Abi Galpin

Tom Druce (Athletics Manager)

Cycling

Sam Culverwell

Gary Wallbridge (Cycling Manager)

Swimming

Tatiana Tostevin

Laura Le Cras

Orla Rabey

Sara Parfit (Swimming Manager)

Tennis

Tom Turner

Patrick Ogier (Tennis Manager)