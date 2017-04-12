Changes To Postal Tariffs

Change will be made to postal rates in the island. They’ll come into effect on Tuesday 2nd May.

The following changes will be made:

The cost of a Bailiwick stamp will be 44p

 The price of a UK stamp will be 59p

 The price of a letter to Europe will be 73p

 The price of a letter to the Rest of the World will be 90p

The Chief Executive of Guernsey Post, Boley Smillie, released this statement:

“The price of a Bailiwick stamp will increase by one penny from, from 43p to 44p and a letter to the UK will increase from 57p to 59p. We understand customers do not like price increases and we have tried to minimise the impact as much as we can.

However, some of our costs have increased significantly, such as the price we pay for the onward conveyance and delivery of international mail, and we unfortunately have to reflect these charges in our prices. Overall the changes to our tariffs across business and domestic customers will generate additional revenue of less than 1%.

We will continue to work hard to retain the most competitive rates possible whilst ensuring the business remains sustainable and adapts to changes in mail volumes.”

The full tariff listing will be available to download from 18th April at www.guernseypost.com.