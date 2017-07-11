Channel Islands Tennis ‘Strong’

A Jersey man recently knocked out of Wimbledon says it’s a great time for Channel Islands tennis.

Scott Clayton and his doubles partner made it to the second round, where they lost to the tournament favourites.

He also had some kind words for his “good friend” Heather Watson, who is still representing Guernsey and Great Britain in the mixed doubles:

“She’s done amazingly well throughout her whole career. She’s played very well here this week – she’s still in the mixed, she did well in the singles and hopefully she’ll continue to make her way back up the rankings.”

Heather Watson and her partner Henri Kontinen are due to face Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza in the third round of the mixed doubles.

They’re looking to retain the title they famously won at the All England Club last summer.

Elsewhere, it’s quarter-finals day in the women’s draw, where Britain’s Johanna Konta is looking to build on a three set win yesterday.

Novak Djokovic is still due to play his fourth round match in the men’s singles – he’ll face Adrian Mannarino of France from 12pm: