Charities Receive Queen’s Award

Two Bailiwick charities have been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen.

Caritas and Male Uprising Guernsey are receiving The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups and it was only created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty’s Golden Jubilee.

Caritas and MUG now join a list of other bodies to have won the award nationally which include Citizens Advice Guernsey who won last year, and a Welsh mountain rescue team.

Both charities will have been nominated by the public and both awards have been endorsed by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder said:

“I’m very pleased that two hard-working and highly valued local charities have received the highest recognition for their outstanding service.

The Bailiwick’s voluntary sector is second to none, thanks to islanders’ generosity and willingness to get involved, and I would encourage anyone who knows of a particularly deserving local charity to consider nominating them for 2018.”

For details on The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and to nominate a group, click here.

Nominations for the 2018 awards are expected to close in mid-September 2017 and should be made online here.

Any potential nominators can get some advice from the Office of the Lieutenant-Governor by calling 726666.