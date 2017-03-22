Charities Urged To Support Carnival

Local charities can now apply to be the main beneficiary of this year’s Harbour Carnival.

The chosen charity will be given 50% of all the money raised at the Guernsey Round Table run event.

Dustyn Molver from the Guernsey Round Table and Organising Chair of the 2017 Harbour Carnival wants anyone interested to come forward:

“This is an exciting opportunity for a local charity to receive a sum of money, which will allow them to make a deserving difference to the good work they do on the Island. Whilst all applications will be carefully considered, we are particularly interested in applications from charities which are looking for funds for a specific project and are able to provide fundraising assistance both before and on the evening of Harbour Carnival on Friday 11 August.”

Lisa Barnett from the Guernsey Leadership Team at RBC Wealth Management said:

“The Harbour Carnival is a key date in Guernsey’s community calendar, raising money for a diverse range of organisations that benefit the Bailiwick. 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the Guernsey Round Table in sponsoring this fun-packed family event. We look forward to hearing from charities who would like to celebrate this special milestone with us.”

If you’d like to apply email ‘harbourcarnivalgsy@gmail.com’.