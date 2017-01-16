Charity Bought Bike Stolen

The weekend has seen another spate of vandalism and crime hit the island.

A charity bought bike for a disabled child’s family was stolen from their garden at some point on Friday evening. It was taken from the rear of the property on Couture Clos in St Peter Port.

The specialised Crosstrail mountainbike had been donated to the family by the Blind Association. The father was using it to get to work and do shopping.

Meanwhile, a car was damaged at Forest School car park and someone poured paint on another vehicle on Millbrook Estate on Sunday – we’re being asked to contact the police on 725111 if we have any information on any of these incidents.

This follows reports last week of golf balls being used to smash windows on cars elsewhere. We’re being reminded to always lock away bikes and secure cars and valuables to try and stop crimes like these happening.