Charity Consultation Launched

A charitable giving public consultation is looking at how Guernsey supports those in need.

It’s part of the States’ Charitable Giving Review, which has seen calls for a gift aid style system in the island.

The Policy & Resources Committee says the consultation will help it better understand the community’s views on donating.

The Charitable Giving Review was launched at the end of last year, to explore ways of how best to support local organisations.

The consulation will also gather opinions on tax relief given to those charities.

Deputy Jane Stephens, Policy & Resources Committee lead on social policy, said:

“The review on how the States of Guernsey supports the third sector through measures around charitable giving is progressing well. The next step is to understand in more detail how the public feels about donating to charity.

We have worked with third sector representatives to prepare a short set of relevant questions. Once answered, the responses will inform any proposed proposals on how we might best work together in the future.”

We’re being asked to complete a survey online by Tuesday 7th March, via the States of Guernsey website.