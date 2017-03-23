Charity In Need Of Extra Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help support parents in Guernsey.

Home-Start Guernsey supports parents of young children to help them through any difficult times they may be experiencing.

For some of the families they just need some company once a week.

Hayley volunteers with the charity and says they want to help as many people as they can:

“We offer support and friendship and have a training course coming up in May. We’re appealing for as many people as possible to come forward so we can continue supporting those in need.

Any family in the island with any background can receive our help. The volunteers we have already say they enjoy the role a lot, so if you’re interested come find out more.”

All are welcome to come to an Open Evening at Roseville Community Centre from 7pm tonight.