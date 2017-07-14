Charity Row Going Ahead

The charity row in memory of Shay Savident will go ahead this weekend as planned.

A last minute rush to find an extra guard boat saw more offers of help come flooding in to ensure the months of training don’t go to waste.

Three of Shay’s Great Uncles and a cousin will be rowing from Carteret in France, all the way to Guernsey on Sunday.

Jay Williams says they were worried yesterday that their plans may have come unstuck:

“It is all sorted. I think there was a little bit of miscommunication between us and our original guard boater. He wanted two, we thought we were okay with one, but we’re all sorted now.”

Jay says they are very grateful for everyone’s help:

“Everyone all over Facebook has been so good – they’ve shared the post and my phone was going crazy yesterday. But now I’m glad it’s all sorted.”

For more information on their charity row click here.