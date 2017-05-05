Check Your Car Is Properly Registered

Guernsey Police are cracking down on unregistered vehicles.

Officers are unhappy with the number of cases being recorded in the island saying it is wasting their time. The Roads Policing Unit currently deals with at least six incorrectly registered cars a day.

That means Police Officers are spending lots of time dealing with that kind of issue, so they want drivers to be more aware.

The force has issued guidance on what drivers need to make sure they fully comply with the rules, or risk being caught out.

Sergeant Tom Marshall says officers will be checking in a more ‘robust fashion’.

‘We spend a large amount of time chasing people who are recorded as vehicles owners only to find they have sold it on but not ensured it was properly registered to the new owner. Frankly it is a complete waste of officers’ time and we must try and reduce the impact it is having. As such, we will be directing officers to police this in a more robust fashion going forward, as it is an offence to fail to correctly register a vehicle once it has changed ownership.’

The seller and buyer both need to complete and sign the Vehicle Registration Certificate, with the top section being returned by the seller, together with the required fee, to Driver & Vehicle Licensing at its Bulwer Avenue Office within 14 days of the change in ownership with the lower portion being kept by the buyer as a form of receipt.

Once the seller (registered keeper) has submitted the top portion of the certificate, the document will be processed, and a new Vehicle Registration Certificate will be sent to the buyer (the new registered keeper), provided a local address has been given.

If for any reason, the buyer has provided a foreign address, the vehicle will be de-registered and an Export Certificate generated – which allows the buyer to then register the vehicle in a different jurisdiction.