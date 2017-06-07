Chemical Spill At Guernsey Harbour

Guernsey Fire and Rescue dealt with a minor chemical spill at St Peter Port harbour yesterday. A crew of four attended the scene at 3pm.

An area was cordoned off near one of the berths and the leak was hosed down. The water tender and crew finished clearing the area at 6pm. Harbourmaster Chad Murray released the following statement:

‘Shortly after 3pm today a minor chemical spill occurred near to berth 5 at the harbour. This is not a public area of the harbour. Our plans for this sort of incident were enacted and the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service attended to ensure the chemical was appropriately cleaned up and the area made safe. No one was hurt and there was no risk to public health. An officer from Environmental Health attended and confirmed he was content with the clean-up.’