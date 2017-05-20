Chief Exec’s Emails Hacked

A leading figure in Guernsey’s financial sector has been the subject of a cyber attack.

Guernsey Finance have confirmed Dominic Wheatley’s email account was the only one hacked on Friday.

A spokesman has told Island FM they discovered some spam messages had been sent out to a number of industry members.

Once it was flagged up Mr Wheatley’s account was temporarily blocked for a time.

The problem is now being investigated by Guernsey Finance’s IT suppliers C5 Alliance and by officers at Guernsey Police.

It is thought no one else has suffered any problems as a result of the hack.

We have also been told that the Chief Executive’s emails should be back up and running as normal during the weekend.