Chief Inspector Steps Down

Guernsey Police’s Chief Inspector is stepping back from her role, after 27 years in policing.

Antonia Read’s became the first woman to be appointed to the senior role in the island’s police force, back in 2013, but had also had a number of previous highlights prior to taking on the position.

After joining as a Cadet at the age of 18, CI Read attended Chantmarle Training College in Dorset. Alongside her on that course as part of the same intake were two other young recruits, Ian Scholes and JP Le Breton. All three have worked their way through the ranks and are currently serving as Chief Inspectors.

Then as a Constable, CI Read was responsible for starting up the Guernsey Child Protection Unit, this has since evolved into the Public Protection Unit which currently has a full time staff of eight people.

As Inspector, CI Read was the Director of the Financial Intelligence Service locally for four years. This took her around the world liaising internationally in jurisdictions as far afield as Curaco, Chile and the USA.

On her final day in the job, Antonia took some time out to speak to our reporter Jonny Freeman. She says there have been many highlights she’ll look back on fondly:

“I’m taking a little bit of a career break, so I can spend time with my young family. Very much mixed emotions for me today – I’ve had a fabulous career, but now I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”