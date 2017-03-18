Child Exploitation Day: The Signs

We’re being urged to speak out if we suspect any inappropriate relationships are developing between an adult and child. It follows today being national Child Exploitation Day.

Unhealthy relationships often occur after victims are coerced into confusing situations. Presents, attention and visits can be seen as symptoms of an inappropriate situation. Inspector liz Orton at the Public Protection Unit released this statement:

“Sadly Guernsey isn’t immune to these problems. We welcome any moves to help prevent Child Sexual Exploitation.

Everyone has a role to play in protecting children and we would encourage people to look out for tell-tale signs that a child may be affected. These include unexplained gifts, changes in mood, being secretive about where they are going, or a lack of interest in activities and hobbies.”

The Neigbourhood Policing Team worked with the Youth Commission and the Public Protection Unit during November last year. They ran specialised operations in the streets of St Peter Port and Inspector Andy Whitton says it will be happening again.

“Officers worked to actively seek out any groups of children or individuals, to proactively engage with them on this issue. Where concerns were raised, the organisations worked in tandem to speak with the children and any adults who were with them at the time. A similar awareness drive is planned for next month.”

Local businesses that attract a lot of young people are also being asked to keep an eye out. Cafes and activity centres can be a hub for meetings of younger people and those aiming to exploit them. You can look out for the following signs:

A young boy or girl hanging out with a significantly older adult

A young person using over-sexualised language and behaviour

A child under someone else’s control

A child in emotional distress

If you believe a child is being mistreated please call the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 723182. Alternatively, you can call the police on 725111.

Guernsey Police posted two videos on its Facebook page in conjunction with the national day today.