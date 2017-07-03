Children May Still Be At Risk In Jersey

“Children may still be at risk in Jersey,” according to a damning report into historical abuse in the island’s care system.

The Jersey Care Inquiry has revealed its conclusions following a three-year-long investigation.

It has found that children in Jersey’s care system are “not always receiving the kind or quality of care and support that they need”, and has called for a change of culture in the island.

The report looked at Jersey’s care system since 1945, and heard from more than 200 witnesses over 149 days.

It has found that there is “no doubt” that a “significant number” of children in care had suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse in that time. Many were said to have been “effectively abandoned in the care system”.

Presenting the panel’s findings Chair, Frances Oldham QC, said that the States of Jersey had been an “ineffectual substitute parent” to some of the island’s most vulnerable children.

She said her panel had heard “harrowing histories” of victims of abuse, and concluded that there had been “persistent failures in the governance and management of residential homes” in Jersey.

A number of agencies – including Jersey’s schools, Education, Probation, the Courts and Children’s Services – came in for criticism.

The panel also said that “legislation for children in Jersey has lagged behind the developed world” – with many child protection laws coming into effect more than a decade after similar laws in England and the rest of the UK.

A number of recommendations have been made. These include calls for the appointment of a Children’s Commissioner, and a change in the complaints system for children currently in care. Independent inspection arrangements should also be set-up, with a statutory basis to be agreed within the next 12 months.

The panel says that Haut de La Garenne – the children’s home at which a number of crimes were committed – should be demolished and replaced with “modern buildings, bearing no resemblance to what went before”.

Members of the panel are to return within two years – to ensure the recommendations are being implemented.

It’s hoped that the report will be used to set future policy, so that children in Jersey are “nurtured, protected and able to flourish”.