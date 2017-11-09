Children Take On The De Putron Challenge

The annual De Putron Challenge takes place in Guernsey today.

A record breaking number of teams have been entered this year with schools selecting pupils in years six, eight and at post 16 level to take part.

The teams will compete within their age groups to find the local winners before Guernsey takes on Jersey later this month.

The competition is delivered in a University Challenge style form with a quiz master posing a series of questions. This year’s theme is ‘Around the World’ and the questions include general knowledge ones aimed at the different age groups.

A technology round is being trialled at the Guernsey Post-16 event. This new team based round, designed by the Digital Greenhouse, will challenge teams to write a computer coding programme to safely navigate a Lego EV3 robot through a maze using Lego’s own programming tools and an inbuilt Gyro sensor.

This year the educational quiz is funded by the Ana Leaf Foundation.

There are a record number of competing Channel Island teams with 24 in Guernsey and 32 in Jersey, across the three year groups. Whichever teams win the Guernsey round will go on to the Channel Islands final in Jersey.

Today’s Guernsey event is being held at St James. The final in Jersey will be held at the Grand Hotel on the 23rd November.