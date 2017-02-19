Children’s Library For 120k Revamp

Plans have been drawn up to redevelop two rooms at the Guille-Alles library.

The project will revitalise the Children’s Library and is estimated to cost £120,000.

Our help is needed to help fund the plans.

Children’s librarian, Cornelia James, is very excited about the future.

“It’s been a long time since any work has been done at the Children’s Library,” she says.

“We’re looking to completely redesign both the fiction and non-fiction rooms.”

Cornelia says the “fantastic plans” for the space include “floor to ceiling shelving” and “really lovely walkways with banisters.”

You can donate: