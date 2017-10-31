Chimney Fire In The Forest

Fire crews have spent around two hours dealing with a blaze in a chimney.

Firefighters from Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a property in the Forest, just after 7.30pm last night.

They were sent to the scene by call handlers at the island’s Joint Emergency Services Control Centre, as there were suspicions that smoke was coming from the house.

When they arrived, fire crews found smoke coming from the chimney, so they entered the property to put the blaze out.

Emergency services have told us no one was injured and the crews left the scene later on in the evening.