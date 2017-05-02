Christmas Lights Funding Campaign Live Now

Up to £39,000 is needed to pay for this year’s Christmas Lights in St Peter Port.

An early fundraising campaign has been launched to ensure the lights can go up this year after St Peter Port ratepayers voted last year to not fund them in future.

A charity has been launched to raise the money in advance of the autumn – when the organisers will have to start arranging for them to be put up. So far the charity has almost half of the money need to pay for them and a number of fundraising initiatives are planned for throughout the summer months and during the run up to Christmas.

In total the charity wants to raise a maximum of £39,000 with £33,000 its lowest target.

The charity already has £15,000 in the bank after amassing an £8,000 surplus during last year’s fundraising and thanks to a donation from a Fantasy F1 competition.

The Chair of the St Peter Port Christmas Light’s Charity, Jax Robin, says sorry for talking about Christmas lights so early, but they have to start early to ensure they have the money in the bank in time.

‘Ratepayers turned us down, the States turned us down and now the Christmas Lottery has turned us down, so really I think if the people of Guernsey want Christmas lights then the people of Guernsey have got to pay for them.’

