Christmas Lottery Top Prize Rises

The guaranteed first prize in this year’s Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has gone up to £530,000.

The top prize should continue to rise, as it has in previous years, as additional ticket sales volumes rise.

Each ticket costs £2 and gives you two chances to win the guaranteed first prize. You can also win instant cash prizes ranging from £2 to £5,000 if you reveal a Santa Claus in the scratch area of the ticket.

The second prize remains at £100,000 this year and the third prize remains at £25,000.

You can collect cash prizes at shops across the Channel Islands if it is £200 or under, Beau Sejour Leisure Centre and Guernsey Information Centre.

Groups who purchase blocks of 50 tickets from agents are guaranteed to win a minimum of £22 with every block.

Profits will go to the Association of Guernsey Charities, who benefited from £212,677.71 from last year’s draw. The amount following this year’s draw will be confirmed in the New Year.

Chairman of the Association, Malcom Woodhams says:

‘It is great to see that the guaranteed first prize has now increased to £530,000, many worthy charities apply to us each year for support; some of these charities can be small and so may find it difficult to gain the exposure that larger charities benefit from. We aim to help as many Guernsey charities as we possibly can with the proceeds from this draw, so buying tickets locally is one way of supporting good causes and being in with a chance to win one of the big prizes as well.’

You can sign up to receive an email or text message with the winning numbers on the day of the draw on gov.gg.

The draw will take place on Tuesday 19th December in Jersey.