Christmas Lottery Winners Announced!

The winning numbers have been drawn for the 2016 Channel Islands’ Christmas Lottery!

The first prize reached £1,120,220.00 by the time of the draw on Tuesday 20th December. That has been by ticket number 338439.

The second prize of £100,000 has been won by 2464842.

The third prize of £25,000 has been won by 163448.

There are also ten smaller prizes of £1,000 each:

248051 875777 898137 1930111 1991879 2153225 2640297 3474791 3784925 4069924

The annual Christmas lottery raises money for good causes across the Channel Islands. Tickets sold in the Bailiwick of Guernsey go to organistions registered with the Association of Guernsey Charities.

Malcolm Woodhams from the Association of Guernsey Charities has said “This year’s Christmas Lottery has been another tremendous success. For more than 30 years the Christmas Lottery has generated huge interest around the Channel Islands for not only giving the chance to win some cash prizes in the festive season but, crucially, it raises huge amounts of money for local good causes. On behalf of the charities, we thank everybody for buying the tickets, as well as the many shop, garages, and other outlets who enthusiastically sell Christmas Lottery Tickets.”

Charities have till the end of January to submit an application to receive a grant from the Christmas lottery. They can apply by visiting the AGC website.