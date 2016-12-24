Christmas Messages from the Island’s Leaders

In their traditional Christmas messages, the Bailiff and Lieutenant Governor have sent everyone their best wishes.

Both Sir Richard Collas and His Excellency, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, have asked us to remember all those who may not be surrounded by loved ones this Christmas. They also wanted to thank those who will be working over the festive break.

For their first Christmas in Guernsey, the Corder family will be creating some new memories.

The Lieutenant Governor is looking forward to spending time with his sons and daughter in law. He says, having spent 38 years in the military he has been lucky enough to always be at home for Christmas, however his wife, who was a nurse has previously worked over the festive break.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder told Island FM he has enjoyed his first few months in the Bailiwick and is looking forward to spending a full year in the islands. He says the build up to Christmas has been busy but enjoyable. He and Lady Kathryn have visited patients and staff at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, residential and nursing homes and have attended carol services and other festive events.

The Bailiff has also attended a number of the same events, and says he will be enjoying some time off over the Christmas and New Year break, despite always technically being on call.

Sir Richard Collas will be spending Christmas Day with his family, and Boxing Day with friends. He is hoping to take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip in aid of the Guernsey Cheshire Home as well.

Both Sir Richard and Sir Ian used their Christmas messages to thank the emergency services, key workers and volunteers who won’t get a break over Christmas or New Year. They also both looked back over a year of change and looked ahead to 2017 with some words of caution.

You can hear Sir Richard Collas speaking with our News Editor, Laura Clayton here.

You can hear Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder’s Christmas chat and message here.