Christmas Parking Feedback Wanted

Our feedback to the parking changes in town over Christmas is wanted.

Weekday parking limits were extended from 2 to 3 hours, and the three piers along the seafront saw total derestriction of parking on Saturdays.

The Town Centre Partnership requested the changes during the festive period.

A spokesman for Traffic and Highway Services said, “Whilst an extension of the parking time limits at Christmas has happened before, this was the first time a Saturday derestriction has taken place and also the first time the extended weekday parking time limits in these areas have commenced at 10am as opposed to 8am.”

“We have received a limited amount of feedback at this time but would welcome hearing from as many users as possible to help gauge the outcome. We would like to hear from regular commuters, shoppers, retailers and anyone else who has used these parking areas as the feedback will form part of the information to help us to understand if this initiative has been a success.”

Anyone who would like to comment can email traffic@gov.gg or write to:

Senior Traffic Services Officer,

Traffic and Highway Services,

PO Box 145,

Bulwer Avenue Office,

Bulwer Avenue,

St Sampson’s,

Guernsey,

GY2 4LR.