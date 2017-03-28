Church Runners Taking On Challenge

Runners from a Guernsey church are hoping to reach a thousand kilometres by Liberation Day.

The congregation at Holy Trinity have been taking on the Parkrun challenge since New Year’s Eve.

The Reverend Jon Honour says their efforts are all to raise funds for charities which are tackling slavery across the world:

“Modern day slavery is one of the worst crimes of the 21 st century and our chosen project Challenging Heights also has a synergy with Guernsey and its own fishing industry.

We’ve named it Running for Freedom because we’d love to see slaves being freed and for those of us taking part running also frees us up from being couch potatoes.”

One of his co-runners from the church is Eleanor White who has also recruited her husband David and five of their children to join her at L’Ancresse early on Saturday mornings.

“When I first started running about a year ago I set a little goal of doing a 5k and the parkrun seemed the most approachable way of doing it. It’s not a race, which would have been too scary, but I would still get a course time.

I really like the way everyone encourages each other, whatever their age or ability and the scenery at the Guernsey parkrun is pretty good too.”

Supporters of Abolitionist Guernsey who would like to contribute to Running for Freedom can do so by contacting Holy Trinity Church on 01481 724319 or using by using this contact form.