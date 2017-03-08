CI Emergency Exercise Continues

Casualities will be taken off a stricken boat in the largest emergency exercise ever staged in the Channel Islands today.

The test is continuing in Jersey’s harbour this week, with support from Guernsey’s emergency services and authorities. Around 200 officials from Guernsey, Jersey and the UK are thought to be involved in the large scale practice, to make sure the Channel Islands is ready if the real thing ever happens.

This morning, teams will put out the fire onboard, while actors – who have been hired to play passengers – will then be rescued from the vessel and sent to a survivor centre.

Actors now being made up with injuries in preparation for the exercise #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/y5jKsMOKoU — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) March 8, 2017

Medical officials will practise dealing with dozens of burns victims and casualties.

Meanwhile, Condor Ferries has also confirmed the Rapide will be used as part of the exercise.

The vessel will play the part of the HSC Jaguar, a fictitious passenger ferry which, for the purpose of the exercise, is deemed to have been involved in an incident.

Condor Ferries says it has cooperated with all agencies taking part in the exercise. The ship has been positioned in Jersey for the day with an operational crew at the company’s expense.

Fran Collins, Condor’s Executive Director for Operations, says the company is happy to offer its support and expertise in the simulated incident:

“Whilst ‘real’ marine incidents are very rare, Condor takes every opportunity to practice emergency procedures with all our staff, both ashore and afloat, and we are pleased to be able to provide one of the platforms used in Operation Resilient Islands.”