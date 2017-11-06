CI Links To Paradise Papers

Law firm Appleby, which has offices in Jersey and Guernsey, is at the centre of the leak of thousands of financial documents.

The files – which are being called the Paradise Papers – show how rich and powerful people avoid paying tax by investing overseas.

They have revealed that the Queen’s private estate has invested millions of pounds in offshore tax havens.

There’s no suggestion Her Majesty’s estate has done anything illegal. The Duchy of Lancaster- which manages the money – says all of its investments are legitimate.

Also listed among the 13 million files, which have been analysed by several media organisations – is a member of President Trump’s top team and U2’s lead singer, Bono.

Appleby has offices in Jersey and Guernsey, as well as in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and the Isle of Man. It is not known from which of these the leaked documents came from.

The law firm confirmed in a statement last month that it had been the subject of a data security breach 2016.

You can read more about the contents of the Paradise Papers here:

They reveal that the Queen of Jordan Noor al-Hussein is the beneficiary of two trusts registered in Jersey.

According to the The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists website one, the Valentine 1997 Trust, was valued at more than $40 million in 2015. The other, the Brown Discretionary Settlement, is the beneficial owner of a Jersey-incorporated investment holding company with assets worth about $18.7 million in 2015.

A spokesman for Queen Noor told ICIJ that “all the bequests made to her and to her children by [the late King Hussein] have always been administered according to the highest ethical, legal and regulatory standards.”

The papers also reveal U2 front-man Bono used a Malta-based firm to invest in a Lithuanian shopping centre.

The company Nude Estates was later transferred to a company in Guernsey called Nude Estates 1

Bono’s spokeswoman told the Guardian newspaper: “Bono was a passive, minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd, a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015. Malta is a well-established holding company jurisdiction within the EU.”

She added that he was also a passive, minority investor in the Guernsey company linked to the shopping complex.