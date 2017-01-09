CI Sports Awards Nominees Announced

Two Bailiwick sport stars have been nominated for the Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Athlete Cameron Chalmers and Equestrian star Carl Hester MBE join Jersey’s Scott Clayton and Alex Rae on the shortlist.

Both sportsmen have been praised for strong performances during 2016. Cameron Chalmers became Europe’s faster teenager over 400 metres, while Carl Hester was an intergral part of Team GB’s Olympic dressage team silver medal in Rio.

Elsewhere Guernsey Hockey are one of three nominated for team of the year – and there are three Guernsey sportsmen and women up for the Rising Star award.

The winners will be announced in Jersey on Thursday 26th January.

You can read the full shortlist of nominees and voting information below:

Betway Sports Personality of the Year

Cameron Chalmers

Carl Hester

Scott Clayton

Alex Rae

Terms and Conditions

The LRD Team of the Year

Channel Islands Tennis

Guernsey Hockey

Jersey Cricket

Rising Star Award

Will Fazakerley

Alastair Chalmers

Maya Le Tissier

Tallula Norman

The Coach of the Year Award 2016 will be awarded to an exceptional Channel Islands coach from a strong shortlist including:

Guernsey Ladies Rugby coach Chris Griffiths

Guernsey Hockey coach Andy Whalley

Jersey Cricket coach Neil MacRae

Jersey Athletic’s Myles Landick