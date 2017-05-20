CI Surfers At International Competition

Channel Island boarders are at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz.

The squad of local surfers are competing with some of the sport’s top professional at the tournament in France.

It’s the first time the islands have entered a ‘world-class’ event, after being accepted into the International Surfing association last month.

Team manager Roley McMichael says it’s an exciting time for local sport:

“It’s absolutely huge – for all of the guys in my team it is as big as it gets. We’re surfing in the World Cup against Brazil! For me personally, I’ve always wanted to coach a team at a World Cup.

I’ve coached at Europeans and other tournaments but this is opportunity is amazing for all of us involved.”

The competition will be live-streamed online here.