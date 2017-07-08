Civil Unrest Forces Another Delay In Groves Trial

The latest scheduled hearing in the Sarah Groves murder trial has been cancelled.

Yesterday was the 97th time the court in Srinigar was meant to convene but anticipated civil unrest has led to another delay in justice for the Groves family.

A security alert prevented the court from sitting, meaning there has yet again been no progress in Richard de Wit’s trial.

In a statement from the Groves family the situation was explained:

Court did not sit today due to a security alert and communications shutdown in the Srinagar area. This has been triggered by the first anniversary, tomorrow, of the killing by security forces of Burhan Wani, a young commander in the Hizbul Mujahideen. Serious trouble is anticipated on this anniversary, which exactly one year ago triggered five months of the worst civil conflict experienced in Kashmir for many years.

The Hizbul Mujahideen are the leading separatist movement campaigning for independence from India. Burhan Wani was a Che Guevara-type figurehead before his death.

Richard de Wit denies murdering Miss Groves more than four years ago but with the trial approaching 100 scheduled court sittings her family say they have learned to accept ‘absolutely nothing can be done to influence matters when civil unrest’ is likely.

The next hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday 26th July.

Miss Groves family statement says:

‘Even if the next scheduled hearing takes place there will have been a six week gap between hearings and with twenty more witnesses to be heard the Groves family are saying the trial has many months still to run.’