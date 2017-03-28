More Clarity On Island’s Role In Brexit Needed

More clarity on the Crown Dependencies’ Brexit needs has been called for in a report published today. The UK Government has engaged well with the islands so far, but more work is still needed before Article 50 is triggered.

The Crown Dependencies include; the Bailiwick Of Guernsey, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Isle of Man.

We’re not technically part of the EU, but we are members of its Customs Union. This allows us to trade freely with the member states, an agreement that will come to an end when the UK breaks with the European Union.

In the report published today, the Justice Committee has highlighted a number of priorities for the Crown Dependencies that need to be kept on the table during all discussions:

protection of their financial services from EU blacklisting

retention of the Common Travel Area (CTA)

continued export opportunities in agriculture, fisheries and manufacturing

preserve their existing relationship with the UK

The governments in both Bailiwicks have been engaging with the UK government throughout the discussions. The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said all the islands will be kept well informed.

We visited Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man as part of our inquiry – read our report https://t.co/qMBvN7BiIe pic.twitter.com/LD3ZtUea9m — Justice Committee (@CommonsJustice) March 28, 2017

Justice Committee Bob Neill MP released this statement:

“The UK leaving the EU will affect the Crown Dependencies in many ways. The Government has engaged well with the Islands so far, and there is no current suggestion of any divergence between their and the UK’s interests in relation to Brexit negotiations. However, it one were to arise, the current approach is unclear in ways that might become unhelpful to the Islands, and we therefore ask the Government for clarification.”

The President of Policy & Resources Deputy Gavin St Pier, has said this of the report:

‘I welcome support of the Justice Committee of our view that UK Government cannot stop at engaging with the Crown Dependencies, it must also represent our interests, even where those interests are not aligned. The two influential committees, one from each of the Houses of Parliament, have also both called for assurances that there should be no change to the constitutional relationship with the UK. This will help ensure our objectives in this regard are met.

‘The Policy & Resources Committee are reassured that the objectives laid out by the UK Government are well matched to our own. This coupled with the Justice Committee and House of Lords EU Committee recommendations means that we are well positioned as the UK Government gets ready to trigger Article 50 and formally start the negotiation process this week.’