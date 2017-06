Cliff Rescue Help Man

A young man has been taken to hospital after falling on cliffs in Guernsey.

St John Ambulance’s Cliff Rescue team were called to the Clarence Battery and Cows Horn area to help yesterday afternoon.

Crews had to give the man pain relief and move him into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Once they were able to get him into an ambulance, he was then taken onto the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.