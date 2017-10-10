Clipper Back In Service

Condor’s Commodore Clipper is returning to service today after a £2.7 million refurbishment.

It has spent the past month in dry dock for planned maintenance.

The conventional ferry will be back taking passengers and freight across the Channel from tomorrow.

The ship is fully serviced every other year – with checks on its engine, gearbox, ride control system and alternator.

Life-saving equipment, monitoring and alarm systems have been upgraded, and Wi-Fi installed. Plus there is a fresh coat of paint.

Condor CEO Paul Luxon confirms that the refit on Clipper was part of a fleet-wide investment by the company to maintain lifeline services for the islands.

“All of our ships require regular repairs and servicing for us to provide year-round freight and passenger operations and this is the order of £7.5 million annually.”

Mr Luxon adds that passengers will also notice some improvements on board.

“We have refurbished the lounge and restaurant and parts of the vessel will also be repainted. I am delighted that our recently launched Wi-Fi service will also be available on Clipper following installation of the necessary satellite equipment.”

Condor’s chartered ship the MV Arrow will continue to carry freight for another three weeks while the Goodwill goes in to dry dock for its routine repairs.