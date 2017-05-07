Close Siam Scoreline

Guernsey’s man of the match has been named as Kenny Hellier, after a ‘pulsating’ Siam Cup.

In the closest Siam Cup final for years, Guernsey came within a whisker of bringing the trophy back home. It wasn’t meant to be though with Jersey retaining the cup after beating Guernsey 20-18 yesterday.

In the Women’s Guernsey won 43 nil while Guernsey also won the Veterans by 19-10.

Guernsey Raiders have described the game as the closest in years with the guys putting ‘everything in from the first whistle’.

Jersey Rugby Club described the game as a ‘pulsating’ match in ‘tricky conditions’.

The Siam Cup Match Day Sponsor was Ipes. Ipes chose Joel Dudley as Jersey’s Man of the Match and Kenny Hellier as Guernsey’s.