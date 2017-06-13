Co-Operation Deal Signed

Guernsey, Jersey and France have signed a new co-operation agreement.

The deal was officially completed near St Malo yesterday, with Guernsey involved for the first time:

Partenariat avec @ille_et_vilaine & les Îles AN signé. Ce fut un grand plaisir de voir le lancement de ce projet avec nos voisins bretons pic.twitter.com/NZZekmlsR7 — Jonathan Le Tocq (@letocq) June 12, 2017

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq from Guernsey, Senator Sir Philip Bailhache from Jersey and Jean-Luc Chenut, President of the Conseil Départemental of Ille-et-Vilaine, jointly chaired the summit where various subjects were discussed.

It’s hoped the closer ties will promote greater partnership between the islands and Brittany, when it comes to cultural intiatives and sports exchanges.

The ministers also discussed Brexit and its implications for the Channel Islands. The next summit is due to take place in Guernsey in 2018.

Guernsey’s External Relations Minister, Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, said:

“It was both an honour for me and a significant step forward for us to sign the cooperation agreement along with Jersey and the authorities of Ille et Vilaine. Guernsey has important existing social and cultural links with the region of Brittany, and the department of Ille et Vilaine in particular, so this summit has provided the opportunity to begin to build on and strengthen these links as well as to discuss some new areas for potential joint working with some of our closest neighbours.

At this time of change, as the UK looks to start negotiations to withdraw from the EU, it is important for Guernsey to continue to develop its existing relationships. The signing of this agreement with Jersey and Ille et Vilaine will allow us to explore areas for cooperation that will be for the benefit of all three jurisdictions in a wide range of areas including education and digital opportunities.”

Jersey’s External Relations Minister, Senator Sir Philip Bailhache, said:

“The partnership between Jersey and the Ille et Vilaine has been a profound success and a valuable forum to share knowledge and opportunities for the benefit of both our jurisdictions. The Government of Jersey highly value the annual meetings that have taken place, resulting in a greater understanding and appreciation of our cultural and economic links.

I am delighted that Guernsey has joined this partnership at a time when the relationships forged between the Islands and our European neighbours are ever more critical. I am certain that, as we enter into the period of Brexit negotiations and beyond, the value of this cooperation will only increase.”

President Conseil Départemental of Ille-et-Vilaine, Jean-Luc Chenut, said:

“In a context where temptations to withdraw from society are asserting everywhere in Europe and in the world, it seems essential to me that the Department of Ille et Vilaine firmly reaffirms its commitment to the international cooperation and partnerships it has forged over the years.

As far as the Government of Jersey and the States of Guernsey are concerned, this desire for openness is also part of a close relationship, integrating the maritime and coastal specificities of our territories. The exchanges of experience in the fields of social action, sport, culture and education constitute the main lines of action for the new partnership protocol covering the period 2017-2019.”